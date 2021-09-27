Children First Gala moves to virtual format due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced the Children First Gala has been moved to an all-virtual format called the “Children First Give-a-thon.” The event will be streamed online Tuesday, November 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“This was an extremely difficult decision,” said Devon Loggins, President and CEO. “Honoring MCH’s (Methodist Children’s Homes) 125 years of serving children deserves an in-person celebration, and we were all very much looking forward to a fun evening. However, our top priority must always be public safety.”

The event will include entertainment and a silent auction. Pam Confer, an international, award-winning, bilingual professional speaker and jazz singer will host the event.

All are invited to register online for what will be an unforgettable evening. 

