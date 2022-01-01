Children’s COVID hospital admission rates on the rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s COVID-19 hospital admission rates are rising in Mississippi.

Children ages 16 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot at this time. On Monday, January 3, children ages 12 and up could become eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that there are 28-million children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the United States and there have been nearly 2-million cases of COVID-19 within the age range. COVID-19 can cause children to become hospitalized. In some cases, complications can lead to death.

Teens ages 16 and 17 can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot if it has been at least six months since they have completed the Pfizer COVID-19 primary series.

“Children are not getting vaccinated at the same rates that adults are. We have a much lower vaccination rate, even in my clinic where we do vaccinate children. The parents are much more resistant. There are just a lot of parents who are fearful. They don’t know how it’s going to affect their children,” said Dr. Timothy Quinn.

The average number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped 52% in the last four weeks. The lowest was on November 29 at 1,270 to 1,933 on Saturday, January 1.

