Children’s experts: Don’t miss pediatric visits during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Experts with Children’s of Mississippi said missing pediatric well visits and vaccinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic could harm a child’s health.

“We want to see our patients for their health maintenance visits and all other health care needs,” said Dr. Anza Stanley, assistant professor of pediatrics and a general pediatrician at the Children’s of Mississippi clinic in Jackson.

Children’s of Mississippi is UMMC’s pediatric arm, including the state’s only children’s hospital as well as pediatric specialty and sub-specialty clinics around the state.

Stanley said check-ups are important.

“These visits are when a child’s growth and development are monitored,” Stanley said. “Being up-to-date in vaccinations is vital, and immunizations are done at these visits. A child going to well visits will most likely have fewer illnesses, and any health issues that child has will not go undiagnosed.”

Children who have chronic health issues need those follow-up visits, since conditions such as asthma and diabetes can be adversely affected by COVID-19. For teenagers, check-ups can be a time to screen for anxiety and depression. Physicians can also ask families about issues including food and family activities.

“We want to make sure our patients and their families are as healthy as they can be,” Stanley said.

To learn more about Children’s of Mississippi, visit the Children’s of Mississippi webpage. To make an appointment at any Children’s of Mississippi clinic, call (888) 815-2005.

