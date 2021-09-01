Children’s of Mississippi CEO calls for people to protect children from COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi CEO, Dr. Guy Giesecke, along with Presidents, CEOs and executive directors of the nation’s children hospital are calling for everyone to stand together to protect children from the spread of COVID-19.
The call to action was featured in New York Times and Los Angeles Times on August 29 as a means to bring awareness to how Americans can use safety precautions against the coronavirus.
In recent months, hospitals nationwide have been experiencing an increase of pediatric patients diagnosed with COVID-19. A record high number of children hospitalized at the Children’s of Mississippi in August reached 30 patients.
A week ago, Mississippi health leaders announced its sixth pediatric death.
The full message from Dr. Giesecke and other leaders read:
Children’s hospitals are on the frontline of care for kids, anchoring the pediatric safety net for the most vulnerable among us. Tragically, rising numbers of COVID-19 infections among children, surging cases of respiratory illnesses such as RSC and the pandemic’s ongoing impacton mental health are pushing our children’s hospitals to capacity. Combined with significant hospital workforce shortages, the pediatric safety net for all children is being threatened in unprecedented ways.
We call on leaders in the public and private sectors and the American public to stand with us to protect our children.
– All eligible populations should be vaccinated.
-Everyone should mask responsibly, particularly during school and while attending large gatherings.
-All should adhere to proven safe practices of social distancing and hand washing.
Together, we can keep our children safer. They need our support, our care and our commitment to their future. They need it now.
With urgency and respect,The Presidents, CEOs and Executive Directors of the nation’s children’s hospital.