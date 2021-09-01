Children’s of Mississippi CEO calls for people to protect children from COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi CEO, Dr. Guy Giesecke, along with Presidents, CEOs and executive directors of the nation’s children hospital are calling for everyone to stand together to protect children from the spread of COVID-19.

The call to action was featured in New York Times and Los Angeles Times on August 29 as a means to bring awareness to how Americans can use safety precautions against the coronavirus.

In recent months, hospitals nationwide have been experiencing an increase of pediatric patients diagnosed with COVID-19. A record high number of children hospitalized at the Children’s of Mississippi in August reached 30 patients.

A week ago, Mississippi health leaders announced its sixth pediatric death.

The full message from Dr. Giesecke and other leaders read: