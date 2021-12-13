Children’s vaccines being offered in Brookhaven on Dec. 15

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – King’s Daughters Medical Center Pediatric and Adolescent Clinic in Brookhaven will offer children’s coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday, December 15.

Clinic staff said supplies are limited and appointments will be required. Children ages five to 11 will be able to receive the vaccine.

Appointments can be made between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Call (601)-835-9236 to make an appointment. Clinic staff asks that parents leave a voicemail with their name, child’s name, child’s date of birth, and a phone number to return the call.