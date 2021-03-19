Children’s wellness visits missed due to pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Across the nation, children have missed their routine wellness visits due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the last 12 months, vaccination rates for children have been on the decline, and now some pediatric doctors are concerned.

“We are really concerned that there are millions of children in the United States who aren’t up to date on their vaccinations. So because of that, makes us concerned about the rise of those vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, chickenpox, meningitis, and many others,” said Dr. Henderson with the Hattiesburg Clinic.

Between January 2020 and December 2020, Blue Cross Blue Shield reported there was a 26% decrease in vaccinations for children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends children get vaccines for more than a dozen diseases, including whooping cough and measles.

Dr. Henderson said this will help to eliminate or mitigate the risk for the spread from one child to the next.

“Not only will it prevent disease but it will prevent those disruptions that we have seen in school this last year.”

Dr. Henderson said it is vital children get their yearly checkups.

“We want parents to know that there are other things that we’re doing during those children’s checkups, including developmental screens, depression screens were talking about school and anxiety.”