China reports fall in new virus cases for 3rd straight day

BEIJING (AP) – China has reported a drop in new virus cases for the third straight day. The country’s National Health Commission says there are 2,009 new cases in mainland China, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 68,500.

The fatality rate remained stable with 142 new deaths. The death toll in mainland China from COVID-19, a disease stemming from a new form of coronavirus, now stands at 1,665.

The outbreak began December in Wuhan, capital of the central Chinese province of Hubei. It has since spread to more than 24 countries.

