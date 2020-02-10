China virus cases rise again, 65 more on ship in Japan

In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a nurse feeds water to a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus has risen again in China Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, as the ruling Communist Party faced anger and recriminations from the public over the death of a doctor who was threatened by police after trying to sound the alarm about the disease over a month ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING (AP) – China is reporting a rise in new virus cases, denting optimism that disease control measures which isolated major cities might be working.

Japan is reporting dozens of new cases aboard a quarantined cruise ship. The mainland death toll has risen by 97 to 908.

Japan’s health ministry says 65 new cases were found on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined near Tokyo, in addition to 70 found earlier.

Organizers of the Hong Kong Arts Festival, due to start this week, are canceling all of its more than 120 performances.