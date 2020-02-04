China virus death toll rises to 425, total cases now 20,438

BEIJING (AP) – The death toll in mainland China from the new type of virus has risen to 425, with the total number of cases now standing at 20,438.

The new figures for Monday come after the country opened a new hospital built in 10 days, infused cash into tumbling financial markets and further restricted people’s movement in sweeping new steps to contain a rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact.

Japanese officials were deciding whether to quarantine more than 3,000 people on a cruise ship that carried a passenger who tested positive for the virus.

Chinese health authorities reported 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases on Monday.