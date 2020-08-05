Choctaw Indians bear brunt of virus outbreak in Mississippi

Kristina Taylor, 18, cries as she holds a portrait of her late mother, Sharon Taylor, while she and her older sister Kristi Wishork, 25, recall the care their mother had for her children and grandchildren, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at their home in Tucker, Miss. Taylor, 53, died of coronavirus at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on June 26 after two weeks in the hospital. She never saw her daughter Kristina, the class valedictorian at Choctaw Central High School, graduate. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — When Sharon Taylor died of coronavirus, her family — standing apart, wearing masks — sang her favorite hymns at her graveside, next to a tiny headstone for her stillborn daughter, buried 26 years ago. Fresh flowers marked row after row of new graves. Holy Rosary is one of the only cemeteries in this Choctaw Indian family’s community, and it’s running out of space — a sign of the virus’s massive toll on the Choctaw people.

As confirmed coronavirus cases skyrocket in Mississippi, the state’s only federally recognized American Indian tribe has been devastated. COVID-19 has ripped through Choctaw families, many of whom live together in multigenerational homes. Almost 10% of the tribe’s roughly 11,000 members have tested positive for the virus. More than 75 have died. The once-flourishing Choctaw economy is stagnant, as the tribal government put in place tighter restrictions than those imposed by the state.

July brought a glimmer of hope, with some numbers dropping among Choctaws, but health officials worry that with cases rising elsewhere in the state, the reprieve is only temporary. On Friday, Mississippi recorded its highest single-day coronavirus-related fatality count, 52.

As a community health technician, Taylor, 53, took the virus seriously from the start. She answered calls from tribe members with symptoms and delivered medicine. In June, she fell ill herself.

Kristina Taylor, 18, one of Sharon’s five children, learned just before her mother was admitted to the hospital that she’d been named valedictorian of the tribal high school. Sharon had predicted the accomplishment for years — in some of their last moments together, Kristina showed her mom the speech she’d prepared for graduation and the Choctaw beadwork her sister used to decorate her cap.

“We were just in tears. Usually, if I started crying, she started crying too,” she said. “She always had that faith in me, that I could do it, even when I doubted myself. She knew I could do it before I did.”Kristina Taylor holds a photo of her mother, along with the graduation cap that her sister beaded.

That day, Sharon Taylor took her daughter to the family plot at Holy Rosary. It was always special: a place to mark important events, to be together, to visit the grave of baby Kerri. Other relatives are buried there, too, and it’s where Sharon wanted her final resting place.

Flowers decorate the Tucker, Miss., grave of Sharon Taylor, mother of Choctaw Central High School’s valedictorian Kristina Taylor, and one of several members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, who died recently after a bout with coronavirus, Tuesday July 21, 2020. Taylor was buried next to several deceased relatives. As cases of coronavirus rise in the Mississippi, the only federally recognized Native American tribe in the state has seen a devastating impact. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Father Bob Goodyear strolls across the center section of the cemetery on the grounds of the Holy Rosary Indian Mission in Tucker, Miss., Tuesday, July 22, 2020, where about 400 Choctaw are buried in unmarked graves, victims of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. People died so quickly they were buried without markers. The current corona virus has affected the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, leading to an uptake in burials at the cemetery. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Family members gather with a portrait of their wife, mother, and grandmother, Sharon Taylor, in the photo frame, at their Tucker, Miss., home, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. From left back row, are father, Franklin Taylor, 54; Damien Shockey, 21, fiancé of daughter Kristina Taylor, 18, holding the portrait of the mother; daughter Kaydee Taylor, 15, second from right in the back row; son Klifton Taylor, 2; daughter Kristi Wishork, 25, front row left and her children, Colby Wishork, 1, daughter Renaya Farmer, 5, in front, sons Xavier Wishork, 2, center and Braydon Farmer, 7. For the Taylor family, June 2020 was supposed to be for celebrating daughter Kristina being selected as valedictorian from Choctaw Central High School, the tribal high school for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Instead, the family buried the mother, a victim of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Brightly lit slot machines beckon players who cannot enter the closed gaming venues on the tribal lands of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians in Philadelphia, Miss., Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The seriousness of COVID-19 and its effect on the tribe, are highlighted by the continued closure of the gaming venues and their hotels and the widely attended water park. Around 1,000 people have tested positive for the virus, including the tribal chief. More than 70 have died. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Instead of welcoming visitors to the Pearl River Resort, the marquee outside the Golden Moon Casino and Hotel, informs the public that the gaming venues, their hotels and the water park are closed, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Philadelphia, Miss. The seriousness of COVID-19, hits the tribe hard, especially with around 1,000 tribal members having tested positive for the virus, including the tribal chief. More than 70 people have died. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Dusk envelopes the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians’ trademark globe atop the Golden Moon Casino and Hotel, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Philadelphia, Miss. The seriousness of COVID-19 and its effect on the tribe, are highlighted by the continued closure of the gaming venues, their hotels and the widely attended water park in Philadelphia. Around 1,000 people tribal members have tested positive for the virus, including the tribal chief. More than 70 have died. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Sisters Kristi Wishork, left, consoles her daughter Renaya Farmer, 5, as she and her sisters Kristina Taylor, center and Kaydee Taylor, right recall the family pride and love their late mother, Sharon Taylor, had for their family, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 outside the family home in Tucker, Miss. Sharon Taylor, 53, died of coronavirus at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on June 26 after two weeks in the hospital and never saw her daughter Kristina, the class valedictorian at Choctaw Central High School, graduate. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Kristina Taylor, 18, holds a portrait of her late mother, Sharon Taylor, and the special beaded mortar board she would have worn during graduation ceremonies at Choctaw Central High School, Tuesday, July 22, 2020 in Tucker, Miss. For the Taylor family, June 2020 was supposed to be for celebrating daughter Kristina being selected as valedictorian at Choctaw Central High, the tribal high school for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Instead, the family buried the mother, a victim of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Kristina Taylor, 18, holds a portrait of her late mother, Sharon Taylor, while nephew Xavier Wishork, 2, stands at attention, Tuesday, July 22, 2020 in Tucker, Miss. For the Taylor family, June 2020 was supposed to be for celebrating daughter Kristina being selected as valedictorian at Choctaw Central High, the tribal high school for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Instead, the family buried the mother, a victim of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

But the Rev. Bob Goodyear says there’s not much more room to expand, in part because of another pandemic. The Spanish flu of 1918 took lives so quickly residents didn’t even have time to put up markers, and 400 victims are buried in an open field on cemetery grounds.

“I pray it doesn’t come to that this time,” said Goodyear, whose Catholic church has always buried Choctaws, regardless of faith. The tribe recently voted to establish a community cemetery nearby, which will ease the burden, said Goodyear, who isn’t a Choctaw but has ministered in the reservation community for decades.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, said that like other Native American communities, coronavirus deaths among the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians have been driven by underlying conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure, present in more than 80% of deadly Mississippi cases. The reservation hospital, where Taylor worked, can’t handle severe coronavirus cases. They’re sent to facilities elsewhere in the state – Taylor died 80 miles (129 kilometers) from home, in Jackson.

