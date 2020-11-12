“Christmask” with Santa at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl announced pictures with Santa will be available starting Sunday, November 15.
November Schedule:
Sunday, November 15 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, November 22 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Make-A-Wish Event; photo time varies)
Sunday, November 29 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
December Schedule:
Sunday, December 6 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, December 13 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, December 20 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Please follow the safety guidelines below:
- Do not sit in Santa’s lap; sit in designated areas
- Maintain social distancing while in line; stand on green markers
- Wash hands or use hand sanitizer to help keep photo area clean
- Do not visit Santa is you have a fever, cough or other symptoms
