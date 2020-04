As the U.S. moves past 32,000 coronavirus deaths, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won't be featured tonight during primetime cable news -- including the struggle states might experience to reopen and relief funds running out for small businesses. You can watch their original reporting in a livestream at 9/8c.

The ranks of America's unemployed swelled toward Great Depression-era levels Thursday, and President Donald Trump reacted to the pressure on the economy by outlining a phased approach to reopening parts of the country where the coronavirus is being brought under control.