Cinemas close nationwide, Disney postpones ‘Black Widow’

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. movie theaters have closed nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s an unprecedented shutdown for nearly all of the country’s 40,000-plus screens.

The largest chains had tried to remain open even as Hollywood postponed its upcoming release plans. But guidelines for social distancing steadily diminished the recommended size of crowds.

President Trump on Monday urged against gatherings of more than 10 people. AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, said Tuesday its theaters would close altogether for at least six to 12 weeks.

Disney also postponed most of its May releases on Tuesday, including that of Marvel’s “Black Widow.”