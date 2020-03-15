City of Brandon closes library and city parks due to coronavirus concerns

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon will limit access to City Hall until March 27, 2020, due to coronavirus concerns.

The Brandon Library and all city parks will be closed.

City Hall will remain open during normal business hours; however, limited access to specific business-related matters, i.e., public meetings and hearings, scheduled appointments with employees. Public access to City Hall is restricted to the East entrance.

During this time all city departments will be fully staffed and will be available for communication via telephone and email during normal business hours.

The water department drive-thru window on the East side of City Hall will remain open during normal business hours for the collection of utility payments, and the transaction of other city business as necessary.