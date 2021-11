BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram will host a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Crossroads of Life Church on Saturday, December 11.

COVID-19 vaccine shots will be distributed from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. by the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center for ages five and up. All participants will be placed in a drawing to win a gift card.

To reserve an appointment, contact City Hall at 601-372-7746.