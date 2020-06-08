City of Clinton announces cancellation of Family Fireworks Extravaganza

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton announced the Family Fireworks Extravaganza scheduled for July 4 at Traceway Park has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the anticipated attendance of over 5,000 attendees to this annual event, leaders said would be very challenging to implement and enforce any type of social distancing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

“Public Safety is our main concern and while this was a tough decision, we are disappointed that this popular annual event can’t go on, we felt that this was the most responsible decision when it comes to protecting our community and our staff,” said Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher. “We hope to host another event in the fall that will bring together our community and the scheduled acts, once our state can move safely past the concerns regarding COVID-19.”

This year’s event was to feature two Clinton natives, Eddie Cotton and Jarekus Singleton. The concert is expected to be rescheduled.

