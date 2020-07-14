City of Clinton takes additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders announced the city will take additional precautionary measures to protect city employees and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Neighbors in the city are currently under Governor Tate Reeves’ Executive Order 1507, which requires a mask in public spaces.
Additional measures:
- Effective immediately, all park restrooms have been closed to the public. These steps are being undertaken to protect employees and park guests.
- Ball field usage is limited to practices only in order to adhere to the guidelines for 20 or less people in an outdoor space.
- City offices remain operational, but steps are being taken to limit possible exposure to the virus. Visitors to City offices will be screened for temperature, COVID-19 symptoms and required to wear a mask while completing their business. Residents are asked to call offices prior to visiting or complete the online forms. Specific departmental contact information may be found at https://clintonms.org/contact
- Forms and permit applications may be found under the appropriate department on the City of Clinton website for completion and payments.
