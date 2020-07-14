City of Clinton takes additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders announced the city will take additional precautionary measures to protect city employees and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Neighbors in the city are currently under Governor Tate Reeves’ Executive Order 1507, which requires a mask in public spaces.

Additional measures:

Effective immediately, all park restrooms have been closed to the public. These steps are being undertaken to protect employees and park guests.

Ball field usage is limited to practices only in order to adhere to the guidelines for 20 or less people in an outdoor space.

City offices remain operational, but steps are being taken to limit possible exposure to the virus. Visitors to City offices will be screened for temperature, COVID-19 symptoms and required to wear a mask while completing their business. Residents are asked to call offices prior to visiting or complete the online forms. Specific departmental contact information may be found at https://clintonms.org/contact

Forms and permit applications may be found under the appropriate department on the City of Clinton website for completion and payments.

