City of Clinton takes additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders announced the city will take additional precautionary measures to protect city employees and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Neighbors in the city are currently under Governor Tate Reeves’ Executive Order 1507, which requires a mask in public spaces.

Additional measures:

  • Effective immediately, all park restrooms have been closed to the public. These steps are being undertaken to protect employees and park guests.
  • Ball field usage is limited to practices only in order to adhere to the guidelines for 20 or less people in an outdoor space.
  • City offices remain operational, but steps are being taken to limit possible exposure to the virus. Visitors to City offices will be screened for temperature, COVID-19 symptoms and required to wear a mask while completing their business. Residents are asked to call offices prior to visiting or complete the online forms. Specific departmental contact information may be found at https://clintonms.org/contact
  • Forms and permit applications may be found under the appropriate department on the City of Clinton website for completion and payments.

