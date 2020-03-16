City of Clinton to close parks and facilities until April 1

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton will close all parks, Wood Activity Center, Olde Towne Depot and the Visitor Center until April 1, 2020, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All organized/scheduled events will be canceled until April 1.
According to city leaders, City Hall and all departments will be open for business to serve neighbors. On April 1, leaders will determine any additional closures and cancellations.
The decision to close these facilities has not been an easy one, but one we feel we must make due to the national pandemic of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our ultimate goal is the safety and well-being of our community.
City officials will continue to monitor this situation and coordinate with school, state and county officials to address the needs of our Community. New information will be posted on www.ClintonMS.org/news as well as our social media accounts and e-mail newsletter. Register for e-updates on our website.City of Clinton