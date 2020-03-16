City of Clinton to close parks and facilities until April 1

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton will close all parks, Wood Activity Center, Olde Towne Depot and the Visitor Center until April 1, 2020, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All organized/scheduled events will be canceled until April 1.

According to city leaders, City Hall and all departments will be open for business to serve neighbors. On April 1, leaders will determine any additional closures and cancellations.