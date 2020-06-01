City of Clinton to host drive-thru face mask giveaway

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Fire Department received a shipment of KN-95 masks from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Department of Health through Hinds County.

Personnel will distribute the masks to Clinton neighbors on June 2 through June 4 at Traceway Park, 200 Soccer Row in Clinton from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. while supplies last.

Distribution of masks on June 2 – 3 will be limited to residents 60 and over. Distribution of masks to all age groups will take place on June 4.

Proof of residency will be required. Due to limited supply, only one mask will be provided to each person in the vehicle.

Neighbors are asked to enter the soccer side Traceway Park from Cynthia Road. Clinton Police will be on hand to check ID’s and direct traffic.