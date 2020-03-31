City of Flowood to close salons, gyms & parks due to COVID-19

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Flowood declared a Proclamation of Local Emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The following guidelines will be implemented on April 1, 2020:

All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to, barber shops, beauty shops, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, exercise studios, fitness centers and facilities, cross training gyms, gyms and other similar businesses shall close.

All places of public amusement and recreation facilities, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited parks, libraries, skating facilities, bowling alleys, children party or play facilities, and movie theaters shall close.

All restaurants, with or without drive-in or drive-thru services, may only provide take-out, pick-up, delivery or drive-thru services. There shall not be inside or outside dining, or available sitting areas for the public.

All essential businesses are encouraged to follow the CDC guidelines.

Read the full order here: City of Flowood Executive Order NO. 2020-1