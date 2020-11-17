Hattiesburg Mayor addresses spike in COVID-19 cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in Mississippi recently, including in the Pine Belt. On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 589 new coronavirus cases, along with two additional deaths.

In the ten counties that make up the Pine Belt, the cases are approaching 15,000. More than 6,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in just Forrest and Lamar counties.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said now is not the time to get pandemic fatigue.

“Over 130 people in our metro area are dead now because of this pandemic, and I think that’s a reminder of how real this is and until there is an available, a widely available vaccine or a therapeutic, COVID-19 is going to be with us, and it’s going to be a threat. The good news is there are things that are proven if we just do them, we can protect ourselves protect our families and protect the most vulnerable of our community,” he explained.

Some of the ways neighbors can protect themselves is to practice social distancing, wash their hands and wear face masks. Forrest County, including Hattiesburg, is currently under a mask mandate.

