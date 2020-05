JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson revised an executive order regarding the city’s curfew due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Starting Thursday, May 21, the curfew for the city will be from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The curfew will last for an additional five days.

Once the additional five days are over, leaders will decide whether the curfew needs to be extended again.