City of Jackson creates coronavirus task force

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held a news conference on Thursday, March 12, to address the city’s response to the coronavirus.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus or COVID-19. The individual is a Forrest County adult male who recently traveled to Florida.

Leaders created the City of Jackson COVID-19 Task Force to provide the city with updates on the virus. The task force will advise how the city should carry on with public events. They will also monitor MSDH for recommendations when it comes to the coronavirus. The task force will meet on Tuesday, March 17.

According to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, he’s not aware of any confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the city. He said citizens have been tested, but there have been no confirmed cases.

At this time, the Jackson Public School District has not canceled classes for students. The mayor said schools will be canceled if MSDH said there’s a significant threat from the virus.

Neighbors can go to the city’s website to stay up to date with the response to the coronavirus.

