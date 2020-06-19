City of Jackson to host annual fireworks show

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation will host its 7th Annual Jackson Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday, June 27th, in the parking lot at Smith Wills Stadium.

According to city leaders, this year’s event will be a Park and Watch event, with limited parking at Smith Wills Stadium. They’re asking everyone to remain in or near their vehicles in an effort to protect our staff and community from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. People are also encouraged to wear masks.

The event is free and open to the public. Smith Wills Stadium is located at 1200 Lakeland Drive, Jackson, MS 39216. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the fireworks display show will begin at nightfall.

