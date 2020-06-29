City of Jackson to issue citations for those not wearing face masks in public

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Visit Jackson, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the city will begin issuing citations for those not wearing face masks in public.
This comes after a spike in coronavirus cases in Mississippi.
The mayor is expected to hold a news conference on the updated orders on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
