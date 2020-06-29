City of Jackson to issue citations for those not wearing face masks in public

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Visit Jackson, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the city will begin issuing citations for those not wearing face masks in public.

This comes after a spike in coronavirus cases in Mississippi.

The mayor is expected to hold a news conference on the updated orders on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

>>>@CityofJacksonMS Mayor @ChokweALumumba says City will begin issuing citations (tickets) for those not wearing face coverings in public, citing businesses as well as individuals, as COVID numbers are increasing. Full press conference, updated orders to come on Tuesday. — The City With Soul – JXN MS (@VisitJacksonMS) June 29, 2020

LATEST STORIES: