City of Jackson’s reopening guidelines for businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Saturday, May 16, customers will be able to visit shops, dine-in restaurants and hair salons in the City of Jackson.

On Thursday, the city released guidelines for individuals, employers, retail stores, restaurants, gyms, salons and barbershops on its website. The guidelines were issued due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Jackson City Council passed a Citywide Temporary Leisure and Recreation District (Go Cup) ordinance on May 12. There’s more information about the temporary ordinance on the city’s website.

A citywide curfew will also start on Saturday, May 16. It will be from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

