City of Jackson’s Vaccination Day set for Saturday, March 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced the city’s Vaccination Day has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 6. The original event was postponed due to February’s winter storms.

The city and local health partners have arranged to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Jackson neighbors during the event at the Jackson Convention Complex. The effort specifically aims to reach seniors and other vulnerable residents and is a direct response to concerns of limited access to vaccines within the city.

The Vaccination Day event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Jackson neighbors must call to register in advance and meet state eligibility requirements in order to receive their first vaccination dose. State guidelines recently expanded to include teachers and public safety personnel in addition to adults 65 and over and those with certain chronic health conditions as being eligible for vaccination at this time. All participants receiving their first dose at the event will be eligible and registered to receive their second dose on March 27 before leaving the event.

Phone lines will re-open on Monday, March 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will remain open Tuesday, March 2 through Friday March 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day or until all appointments are filled.

· Hotline 1: 601-446-3778

· Hotline 2: 601-446-3566

· Hotline 3: 601-906-6648

Masks will be required by all in attendance and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Only those registered will be permitted to enter the event. Special “curb-side” accommodations will be provided for those with mobility issues.

Call for Volunteers:

City leaders are also asking for volunteers to help with day of event logistics. Interested persons must be available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 to help run the event, as well as for an in-person training on Friday, March 5 beginning at 3:00 p.m. To volunteer, email: volunteer@jackson.gov or call 601-960-2324.