NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans has announced it has lifted its COVID-19 vaccine requirements to enter most public places.

According to a statement issued on Monday, March 21, the mandate has been cleared effective immediately, no longer requiring full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter certain businesses, including:

Bars

Restaurants

Event venues

The announcement comes almost three weeks since Mardi Gras ended and the City announced it would be lifting masking requirements for public places.

City officials, including Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno both commented on the announcement.

“This is a critical and welcome milestone,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “I am deeply grateful to our entire community — our residents, our business owners, and our hospitality industry — for coming together to make this day possible. It could not have happened without our people taking the guidelines seriously and helping us not only flatten the curve — but emerge from the pandemic as a safe destination city. With the return of Mardi Gras this year, we were able to celebrate safely. And now we are ready for this next step. We will continue to closely monitor the data, and remain guided by science.”

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve implemented the tools available and educated the public about the dangers of this virus, and we feel confident this approach has saved lives and kept our economy open,” Dr. Avegno added.

Although the mandate has been lifted, city leaders encourage all residents and visitors to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. Masking requirements will continue in federally-mandated areas, including public transportation and healthcare facilities.