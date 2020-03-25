City of Pearl asks for donations to help senior citizens

Breaking News
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl Senior Services is in need of donations to help senior citizens, because many of them can’t get out and shop due to the coronavirus.

The city is asking for the following donations:

  • bread
  • canned goods
  • cereals
  • meat
  • vegetables
  • bottled water
  • paper goods (toilet paper, tissues, paper towels)
  • cleaning supplies (dish soap, sanitizers, bar or liquid soap)
  • monetary donations

You can bring the donations to the Senior Services Building (behind the Pearl Public Library) staring March 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

