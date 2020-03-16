City of Pearl cancels Parks and Rec programs due to coronavirus

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl said they will follow proactive precautions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

City Hall: In an effort to follow MS Department of Health protocols, All city offices will conduct a majority of city business via phone and email. This will help us limit foot traffic in city buildings.

Community Development: Please call the office (601-932-3526) or check on-line for forms and permits at http://www.cityofpearl.com/community-development

Public Works: All water bills must be paid through the drive-up window, online or by mail. If you have a concern or problem and need to speak to someone about your water bill please call the office at (601-932-2262 ext. 1300)

Parks and Rec: All programs are canceled until April 6. Public Safety: Please be prepared to answer screening questions in calls for service. In order to better serve our citizens during this time, the dispatcher may ask additional questions to ensure proper response by Police & Fire.

Senior Services: The Senior Center is closed until April 6. Accommodations are being made to meal program recipients.

All current room reservations for the Community Room, Pearl Parks and Rec Building and the Senior Center are canceled and will be rescheduled for after April 6.