City of Ridgeland announces updates to water services

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland announced updates to their water services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The updates are as follows:
- The City of Ridgeland, as your water, sanitary sewer, drainage, and solid waste provider, is considered an essential service as contemplated by the Governor’s Shelter in Place Executive Order 1466.
- City Hall is closed to the public; however, the drive-thru is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- The City highly encourages citizens to mail your check/money order or use the drop box at the front door of City Hall. You may also utilize your bank’s bill pay system or the City’s website bill pay system.
- The City will not disconnect service due to non-payment during this pandemic; however, there will be an obligation to pay any debts incurred or bills currently past due.