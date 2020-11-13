RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland’s Christmas parade has been canceled this year.
According to Ridgeland Recreation and Parks, the parade was canceled due to local school regulations regarding student participation in public events, including bands and clubs, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The city will still host a Christmas Tree Lighting on December 3, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- City of Ridgeland’s Christmas parade canceled
- LEGO unveils Colosseum, its largest set ever with over 9,000 pieces
- Friday the 13th occurs for the second time in 2020
- Mississippi Senate Housing Committee holds hearing on housing costs
- Warm weather threatens the start dates of West Virginia’s ski season