City of Ridgeland’s Christmas parade canceled

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland’s Christmas parade has been canceled this year.

According to Ridgeland Recreation and Parks, the parade was canceled due to local school regulations regarding student participation in public events, including bands and clubs, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city will still host a Christmas Tree Lighting on December 3, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

