City of Ridgeland’s Christmas parade canceled

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland’s Christmas parade has been canceled this year.

According to Ridgeland Recreation and Parks, the parade was canceled due to local school regulations regarding student participation in public events, including bands and clubs, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city will still host a Christmas Tree Lighting on December 3, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories