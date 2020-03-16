City of Vicksburg releases policy and procedure for coronavirus outbreak

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg is working to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. recommended that the City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopt policies and procedures in line with recommendations made by State of Mississippi Department of Health officials.

The mayor also recommended the adoption of a joint state of emergency declaration between the City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Warren County Board of Supervisors in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Mississippi.

“Declaring a state of emergency allows us to access mutual-aid resources from the state and federal government, bypass bid laws, and spend whatever money is necessary to respond to the needs of our residents until this outbreak has been contained,” said Flaggs. “Vicksburg and Warren County are united in our response to the COVID-19 outbreak and will continue to act with our residents’ best interests in mind.”

The preventative measures from the state include the following:

Anyone 65 years or older, or anyone with severe medical conditions, should not be in or near crowds of over 50 people;

Communities should strongly consider canceling events and gatherings where over 50 people will be present;

Precautions at gatherings should include proper hand hygiene, social distancing, and enhanced ventilation (HVAC/open windows);

After visiting a place where the virus is verified to be present, do not go into crowds and practice social distancing;

Do not visit a hospital or emergency room if you believe you have contracted COVID-19. Call ahead before visiting any clinic or hospital for specific testing directions;

The preventative measures from the city include the following: