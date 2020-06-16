City offices at Metrocenter Mall close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced the offices inside Metrocenter Mall were closed on Tuesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to City Spokesperson Candice Cole, the building was shut down to allow for a deep cleaning, which was done to ensure the safety of city employees and the public.
