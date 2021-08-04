Claiborne County leaders impose curfew, mask requirements for businesses

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County has issued a COVID-19 executive order for businesses and establishments due to an increase in cases in Mississippi. The requirements are listed below:

Imposed curfew from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Masks required in all businesses/establishments

Continued social distancing of 3-6 feet

50% inside capacity of gatherings based on sq. ft.

75% outside capacity of gatherings based on sq. ft.

Public schools to operate at 100% capacity unless stated otherwise

Leaders said the requirements could change based on information received from the Mississippi State Health Department (MSDH).