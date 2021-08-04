Claiborne County leaders impose curfew, mask requirements for businesses

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County has issued a COVID-19 executive order for businesses and establishments due to an increase in cases in Mississippi. The requirements are listed below:
- Imposed curfew from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.
- Masks required in all businesses/establishments
- Continued social distancing of 3-6 feet
- 50% inside capacity of gatherings based on sq. ft.
- 75% outside capacity of gatherings based on sq. ft.
- Public schools to operate at 100% capacity unless stated otherwise
Leaders said the requirements could change based on information received from the Mississippi State Health Department (MSDH).