Claiborne County leaders impose curfew, mask requirements for businesses

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County has issued a COVID-19 executive order for businesses and establishments due to an increase in cases in Mississippi. The requirements are listed below:

  • Imposed curfew from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.
  • Masks required in all businesses/establishments
  • Continued social distancing of 3-6 feet
  • 50% inside capacity of gatherings based on sq. ft.
  • 75% outside capacity of gatherings based on sq. ft.
  • Public schools to operate at 100% capacity unless stated otherwise

Leaders said the requirements could change based on information received from the Mississippi State Health Department (MSDH).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories