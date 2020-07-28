Claiborne County School District announces complete distance learning to begin school year

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Claiborne County School District amended its Reopening of Schools Plans.

After an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county and the Mask Mandate Executive Order released by Governor Tate Reeves, the district will begin the school year in a complete distance learning model.

The first day of school for students has been changed to August 17, 2020. Students will not physically report to their school sites, but will receive instruction five (5) days a week via a combination of instructional learning packets, projects, and/or online learning platform while working at home.

The district will remain in the complete distance learning model for the period of August 17 through September 4.

District leaders will reevaluate the conditions related to COVID-19 prior to September 4 to determine the feasibility of initiating the learning option chosen by parents at the time of registration.

