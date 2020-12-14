Clinton City Hall closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton City Hall is closed until Monday afternoon, December 14, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The affected employee had not been in the office since Friday, but out of an abundance of caution, City Hall has been deep cleaned and staff that work in close proximity will quarantine per city policy.

City Hall staff that were not in contact with the affected case will still report to work following the deep cleaning. All other city offices are open for regular business.

Individuals visiting City offices will be required to have their temperature taken and wear a mask prior to entering a City building to conduct business. Leaders request that neighbors call 601-924-5474 prior to visiting City Offices to allow their staff to resolve their needs remotely.

Employees in contact with the affected employee will be tested for the coronavirus and will be quarantining for 14 days.

