Clinton City Hall closed for deep cleaning after positive coronavirus case reported

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton City Hall will be closed until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday morning.

The building is currently being deep cleaned and will reopen with unaffected staff. Leaders said City Hall staff that were not in contact with the affected case will still report to work following the deep cleaning. Affected employees in close contact will be tested and will be quarantining for 14 days per City policy.

All other City offices are open for regular business. Individuals visiting city offices will be required to have their temperature taken and wear a mask prior to entering a city building to conduct business.

City officials request that neighbors call 601-924-5474 prior to visiting city offices to allow staff to resolve their needs remotely.

LATEST STORIES: