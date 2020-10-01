Clinton elementary teacher tests positive for COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Clinton Public School District, a teacher at Northside Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. School administrators have contacted parents of students in the classes that have been affected.

Officials said Prewitt Contracting Services has conducted a deep cleaning of Northside Elementary’s campus with electrostatic machines Wednesday evening prior to the start of school Thursday morning.

This is CPSD’s thirteenth positive case since the start of school on August 13.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

LATEST STORIES: