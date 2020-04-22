Clinton High School announces graduation plans for seniors

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton High School’s class of 2020 will get to have a graduation, but the Clinton Public School District has incorporated necessary changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s graduation will be held in front of Clinton High School.

In order to keep social gatherings to a minimal number, Clinton High School will hold three different ceremonies in order to allow more than 350 seniors the chance to walk across the stage.

This year’s seniors will be separated by their last names into three groups. Each group will arrive on its designated evening to participate in the graduation ceremony.

Students whose last names begin with A-G will have their ceremony on Monday, May 18.

Students whose last names begin with H-O will have their ceremony on Tuesday, May 19.

Students whose last names begin with P-Z will have their ceremony on Wednesday, May 20.