Clinton High School announces graduation plans for seniors

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton High School’s class of 2020 will get to have a graduation, but the Clinton Public School District has incorporated necessary changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s graduation will be held in front of Clinton High School.
In order to keep social gatherings to a minimal number, Clinton High School will hold three different ceremonies in order to allow more than 350 seniors the chance to walk across the stage.
This year’s seniors will be separated by their last names into three groups. Each group will arrive on its designated evening to participate in the graduation ceremony.
- Students whose last names begin with A-G will have their ceremony on Monday, May 18.
- Students whose last names begin with H-O will have their ceremony on Tuesday, May 19.
- Students whose last names begin with P-Z will have their ceremony on Wednesday, May 20.
The three nights will consist of a drive-thru ceremony where graduating seniors will line up in a parade of cars around the CHS campus. Each car will be driven by a member of the senior’s family.
Groups of 8-10 seniors will then exit their vehicles in order to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas as their names are called.
Family members will be allowed to watch from their vehicles. Graduated seniors will then reunite with their family in their vehicle after exiting the stage.
Each ceremony will begin at 5:00 P.M. and will be live streamed on the district’s website as well as the district’s YouTube channel.
The three ceremonies will be videoed by a professional production company who will combine all three nights into one video to be aired on CPSD’s YouTube channel on the originally scheduled date and time of graduation, May 22 at 7:30 P.M.Clinton High School