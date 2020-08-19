Clinton High School teacher tests positive for COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A teacher at Clinton High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Clinton Public School District.

After contact tracing was completed, no students or staff members have been found to be in close contact with the individual and have not been forced to go into a 14-day quarantine.

District leaders said Prewitt Contracting Services is conducting a deep cleaning of Clinton High School’s campus with electrostatic machines Wednesday evening prior to teachers’ return on Thursday morning.

This is CPSD’s third positive case since the start of school on August 13 and second positive case of an instructional staff member. As of now, no students have tested positive for the virus.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

LATEST STORIES: