Clinton High student tests positive for COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Clinton Public School District, a student at Clinton High School has tested positive for COVID-19. School administrators have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

One teacher at Clinton High School has entered into a 14-day quarantine due to being deemed in close contact to a positive case outside of school.

Prewitt Contracting Services will conduct a deep cleaning of Clinton High School’s campus with electrostatic machines prior to the start of school Monday morning.

This is CPSD’s fourteenth positive case since the start of school on August 13.

