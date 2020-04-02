Clinton mayor addresses shelter-in-place order

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher addressed the shelter-in-place order that was issued by Governor Tate Reeves on Wednesday, April 1.

The order states that beginning April 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. until April 20, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. the state will be under the shelter-in-place order.

During this time, I want to reiterate that our City will fully abide by and enforce this order.

From April 3 – April 20, CPD will be strictly enforcing the provisions of the shelter-in-place order. Clinton Police will be extra visible and vigilant in retail and public spaces areas to encourage social distancing to flatten the curve. Patrol will add extra presence in neighborhoods to protect residences and enforce social distancing.

We understand that much of the shelter-in-place order can be complex and somewhat confusing. We are doing our best to provide up to date explanations of the shelter-in-place order and its provisions at www.ClintonMS.org/COVID19. Information is continually changing and we anticipate the State Leadership to update their information on a daily basis. Please monitor our page and the links to the State of Mississippi for updated information on a daily basis.

On March 15, 2020, the City began implementing many of the steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus that are outlined in the Executive Order by closing parks, limiting access to buildings and promoting Health Department guidelines for COVID-19.

All Parks, Train Depot, Visitor Center and Wood Center will remain closed and all activities canceled throughout the shelter-in-place order. We thank our residents for complying with the park and facility closures.

As a result, citizens of Clinton have taken this seriously and we are doing a great job abiding by the guidance. We appreciate your commitment to your neighbor and the safety of the City. When we put the needs of our neighbor and most vulnerable before our own, we are all better for it.

We will continue to be vigilant in encouraging sanitization, social distancing and self-quarantine in the enforcement of the shelter-in-place directive.

City leaders would like to underscore our requests for residents to continue to follow Social Distancing guidelines. Help us continue to flatten the curve and limit the spread of the Coronavirus by following Health Department instructions.

We ask residents to continue to only make essential trips to the store. We urge residents to stay at home unless it is an essential need or emergency.

Every step we take is to protect our neighbors and the most vulnerable in our community.

We will remain in daily contact with state and county leaders to assess the ever changing needs and will take the necessary steps to protect our community.

Together we can flatten the curve and build a stronger community through this trial.

Mayor Phil Fisher, City of Clinton