Clinton Municipal Court Services reopens to the public

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Municipal Court Services reopened to the public on Monday. Court will resume on Wednesday, May 6, at 8:00 a.m.

According to city leaders, individuals with matters before the court are encouraged to contact Court Services to determine their adjusted court dates. They said social distancing guidelines will be followed due to the coronavirus pandemic. No more than 10 people will be allowed inside the courtroom at a time.

Judge Steven Boone lifted the amnesty period that was in effect while court was under shelter-in-place orders. All fines and assessments will be enforced beginning Monday, May 4.

Due to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, many cases were continued until the Fall. For information, call 601-924-4411 or visit www.ClintonMS.org/Court.

Clinton Municipal Court is located at 305 Monroe Street.

