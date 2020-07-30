Clinton Public School District amends Return to School Plan

CLINTON, Miss (WJTV) — The Clinton Public School District’s Board of Directors met during a special called meeting on Thursday, July 30, at Clinton Junior High School to further discuss the district’s reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

After discussions with state health officials and local physicians, CPSD’s Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin recommended the board amend Clinton’s Return to School Plan.

The recommended amendment is to have K-6 elementary students follow the earlier proposed hybrid plan and extend it through August 28. Team Clinton’s first day will still be August 13, and Team Arrows’ first day will still be August 14.

All secondary students will attend classes virtually beginning August 13 until the Labor Day break.

During the week of August 24, district officials will reassess how campuses will operate beyond the Labor Day break.

“The overall goal is to get students back on campus and in the classroom,” Martin stated. “If the numbers do what we hope they will do, we will work towards achieving that goal.”

“We are asking the community and parents to help us get students back on campus by doing what it takes in the community to help the numbers decrease,” he added.

The superintendent also addressed the district’s approach to extracurricular activities during the amended start of the school year.

“Our fall sports and activities such volleyball, cross country, football, swimming and band will continue to practice as they normally would under MHSAA guidelines,” Martin said. “Sports not in season will begin meeting once we get on-campus school back in place.”

He pointed out that the district’s virtual instruction model going into the fall will have different expectations than the close of the 2019-2020 school year.

“We will utilize Canvas and Zoom so that teachers can offer live instruction and so that students can ask questions in real time,” said Martin.

“Attendance will be taken daily, and classes will be in session for our students,” he added. “Expectations will be as they always are, and the rigor will still be present in our lessons.”

Parents of elementary and secondary students wishing to have their child classified as a virtual learner are still asked to complete the Updated Virtual Student Request Form and submit it to their child’s principal.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

