Clinton Public School District announces Return to School Plan

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District’s Board of Trustees approved a plan during the July board meeting to reopen campuses to students for the 2020-21 school year. Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin presented the Return to School Plan to the board, recommending a hybrid start to the school year.

The plan addresses daily procedures and safety protocols for campuses throughout the district. It also highlights bus transportation, school nutrition, technology, extracurricular activities, communications and protocols for teachers and students who have been affected by a positive COVID-19 test.

To view the plan, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

