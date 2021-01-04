Clinton Public School District enacts 10-day quarantine protocol at start of Spring semester

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Spring semester begins, the Clinton Public School District announced a change in its quarantine protocols for those considered to be within close contact of anyone testing positive for COVID-19.

All students and faculty members who have been in close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case will no longer be placed on a 14-day quarantine but instead will be placed on a 10-day quarantine.

With guidance given from the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) and state medical professionals, the district enacted the change in policy ahead of the start of the Spring semester. According to MSDH Public Health Guidance, close contacts can end quarantine after 10 days if they have monitored for symptoms daily and had no symptoms during the entire 10-day period.

Any student or faculty member who does exhibit symptoms during the 10-day quarantine will continue to follow the previously established 14-day quarantine guidelines and are encouraged to get tested. Individuals who test negative for COVID-19 will still follow the 10-day quarantine procedure.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

