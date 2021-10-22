Clinton Public School District lifts indoor mask mandate

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Public School District Superintendent Dr. Andy Schoggin announced the school district would lift the universal mask mandate.

“Starting Monday, October 25, we are removing the universal mask protocol and moving to ‘Highly Recommend’ for students and employees,” Dr. Schoggin said.

He said campuses will continue to utilize the same sanitization efforts in the district’s Return to School plan. Schoggin said the change in the mask protocol was due to the low transmission rate as well as the low test-positivity rate.

“While statistics are declining in a positive way for our community, we ask that you please continue to monitor your child’s health on a daily basis,” he stated.

Though universal mask protocols have been removed from all campuses and offices, masks will continue to be worn on school buses by drivers and students for the duration of their route.