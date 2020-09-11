CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District announced it will offer students (18 years or younger) free meals for those who attend school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meals will be served at all schools beginning Monday, September 14, 2020 through December 31, 2020, or until funds run out.
These meals will be served during the regular breakfast and lunch school schedules. Students must be present to receive a meal. Meals will be consumed onsite, in classrooms.
LATEST STORIES:
- Clinton Public School District offering free meals to students
- Google Fiber outage impacting users across the country
- Woman wearing only a towel flees Utah hotel room, saying man tried to kill her, police say
- Trump administration receives second nomination for Nobel Peace Prize
- Mexican ‘dog killer’ in court, accused of butchering canines and selling the meat