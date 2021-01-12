Clinton Public School District reports 11 positive COVID-19 cases

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting 11 positive COVID-19 cases in the district. These cases were reported to the district over two days, Monday and Tuesday.

Two district employees and two students at Clinton Park as well as one student at Northside Elementary, one student at Eastside Elementary, two students at Clinton Junior High School and three students at Clinton High School make up the 11 cases.

School administrators at each campus have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected. These cases bring CPSD’s second semester positives to 20 since the start of the semester on January 5, 2021.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

